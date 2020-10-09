Join or Sign In

A massive library of resources for drummers of all ages and skill levels.

OrlandoDrummer is an acclaimed drum education platform, offering hundreds of high quality drum lessons, a library of drumless play-alongs, dozens of interviews with pro drummers, and much more! The ODTV app allows for offline playback of all the Member content, and provides all the same benefits of an All Access Membership to the Orlando Drummer site.

Inside the App:

- Stream or Download 350+ Drum Lessons (140+ Hours of Video)

- Stream or Download 240+ Practice Loops (36 albums / All genres)

- Access to the Community Drum Forum

What our students love about OrlandoDrummer:

- Learn wide variety of drum topics, including technique, speed, dynamics, grooves, fills, rudiments, independence, reading music, and much more!

- Play along to the internet's most expansive library of drumless tracks. Jam nearly 40 albums of drumless music; Pop, Rock, Hip-Hop, EDM, Disco, Funk, Jazz, Metal, Ambient, Country, and more.

- In depth Audio/Video Lessons. Learn everything need to know about Recording, Mixing, and Filming the drums.

- Interviews with some of the world's best drummers. Luke Holland, Aric Improta, Juan Mendoza, Charlie Engen, and many more.

- Forum Access; get feedback, gear advice, community support, and more!

- 10% Member Discount on Focusrite Interfaces and ClearTune In-Ear Monitors

Our team and community is excited to meet you!

To access all features and content you can subscribe to OrlandoDrummer | ODTV on a monthly or yearly basis with an auto-renewing subscription right inside the app.* Pricing can vary by region and will be confirmed before purchase in the app. In app subscriptions will automatically renew at the end of their cycle.

* All payments will be paid through your Google Play Account and may be managed under Account Settings after the initial payment. Subscription payments will automatically renew unless deactivated at least 24-hours before the end of the current cycle. Your account will be charged for renewal at least 24-hours prior to the end of the current cycle. Any unused portion of your free trial will be forfeited upon payment. Cancellations are incurred by disabling auto-renewal.

Terms of Service: https://content.orlandodrummer.com/tos

Privacy Policy: https://content.orlandodrummer.com/privacy

5.900.1

October 9, 2020
October 9, 2020
5.900.1

Android
Requires Android 4.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
