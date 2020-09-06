Sign in to add and modify your software
- Orion_S is iPhone/ipod(6th generation only) application for purpose of simulating various effects of eyeglass lenses to the customers.
- Orion_S is controlled by Orion_C with which Eye-care-Professional intends to advice the proper eyeglass lenses to customers.
- Orion_S can be connected with Orion_C via WIFI and Bleutooth 4.0
- Through Orion_S, Customers can experience the world best Nikon products as followings.
Single Vision
Relaxsee
Progressive Lens
Extedned Focus
Coating
Transitions
PolaShade