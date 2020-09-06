Join or Sign In

- Orion_S is iPhone/ipod(6th generation only) application for purpose of simulating various effects of eyeglass lenses to the customers.

- Orion_S is controlled by Orion_C with which Eye-care-Professional intends to advice the proper eyeglass lenses to customers.

- Orion_S can be connected with Orion_C via WIFI and Bleutooth 4.0

- Through Orion_S, Customers can experience the world best Nikon products as followings.

Single Vision

Relaxsee

Progressive Lens

Extedned Focus

Coating

Transitions

PolaShade

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 1.1.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

