- Orion_S is iPhone/ipod(6th generation only) application for purpose of simulating various effects of eyeglass lenses to the customers.

- Orion_S is controlled by Orion_C with which Eye-care-Professional intends to advice the proper eyeglass lenses to customers.

- Orion_S can be connected with Orion_C via WIFI and Bleutooth 4.0

- Through Orion_S, Customers can experience the world best Nikon products as followings.

Single Vision

Relaxsee

Progressive Lens

Extedned Focus

Coating

Transitions

PolaShade