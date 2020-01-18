X

Orion is the latest technology available to emergency managers to quickly and accurately assess damage after a hazard. Collecting damage and loss data via paper forms is cumbersome, prone to error, and subject to data loss or double counting. Even associating images to paper forms proves painful. All the while, your resources can be best used elsewhere. Even laptop computers are now equally cumbersome, and some "mobile" systems are based on web browser technologies, so they lack the responsiveness of regular touch-enabled applications, and require web connectivity (which most certainly cannot be counted upon in an incident).

Futurity's Orion system is the first truly mobile system for damage assessment. Orion gives you state of the art technology that is intuitive, easy to use, and very fully featured. Damage assessment can now be done in a fraction of the time, while at the same time, collecting critical decision support information so that emergency managers can coordinate and deploy resources to locations in the most need, and escalate to higher levels much quicker and easier since the necessary data is available in real time or near-real time.

Orion Features:

- Intuitive and Easy to Use.

- GPS Address Identification.

- Native mapping

- Complete Municipality list for your jurisdiction.

- FEMA Damage Designations (Affected, Minor, Major, and Destroyed).

- FEMA Structure Types (Residential, Public/Infrastructure, Business, and Agricultural).

- Damage Estimates including Utility Disruption Identification and Environmental Issues.

- Property Market Structure and Content Values.

- Insurance Information.

- Property Contact Info.

- Damage Pictures.

- Special Needs Identification.

- State and FEMA data sharing and review capabilities.

PLEASE NOTE: Orion is a two-component system that synchronizes its data to a cloud-based dashboard server. A license to this server is required for Orion to operate.

