- Orion_C is iPad application for purpose of simulating various effects of eyeglass lenses.
- Orion_C is the application to control Orion_S which simulates various effects of eyeglass lenses on iphone/ipod(6th generation only) attaching Nikon Orion VR Headset.
- Orion_C is used by Eye-care-Professional who intends to advice the proper eyeglass lenses such as Progressive lenses, Coating Lenses, Polarized and Photochromics lenses
- Orion_C can be connected with Orion_S via WIFI and Bluetooth 4.0.
- Through Orion_C, Eye-Care-Professional can simulate the world best Nikon products as followings.
Single Vision
Relaxsee
Progressive Lens
Extedned Focus
Coating
Transitions
PolaShade