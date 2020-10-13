- Orion_C is iPad application for purpose of simulating various effects of eyeglass lenses.

- Orion_C is the application to control Orion_S which simulates various effects of eyeglass lenses on iphone/ipod(6th generation only) attaching Nikon Orion VR Headset.

- Orion_C is used by Eye-care-Professional who intends to advice the proper eyeglass lenses such as Progressive lenses, Coating Lenses, Polarized and Photochromics lenses

- Orion_C can be connected with Orion_S via WIFI and Bluetooth 4.0.

- Through Orion_C, Eye-Care-Professional can simulate the world best Nikon products as followings.

Single Vision

Relaxsee

Progressive Lens

Extedned Focus

Coating

Transitions

PolaShade