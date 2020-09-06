The Orion 4.0 is a structured system, that uses cybernetic solution and digital communication in industrial products and services. Commonly associated with the concept of Smart Factory, its a transversal process, irrespective of business area, that makes industrial production entirely automated and interconnected: machinery, people and devices communicate/talk each other for an intelligent management system.

The impact of digitisation in the industry changes, day by day, the production system, making it even more dynamic: the speed of response increases, higher flexibility is now achievable to meet the market and the individual customer needs.