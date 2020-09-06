Join or Sign In

Orion 4.0 for iOS

By Bharat Light and Power Private Limited Free

Developer's Description

By Bharat Light and Power Private Limited

The Orion 4.0 is a structured system, that uses cybernetic solution and digital communication in industrial products and services. Commonly associated with the concept of Smart Factory, its a transversal process, irrespective of business area, that makes industrial production entirely automated and interconnected: machinery, people and devices communicate/talk each other for an intelligent management system.

The impact of digitisation in the industry changes, day by day, the production system, making it even more dynamic: the speed of response increases, higher flexibility is now achievable to meet the market and the individual customer needs.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 7.0.0

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 7.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
