This employee scheduling and time clock app puts your schedule right in the palm of your hand. No more lost sticky notes or missed shifts - no more excuses.
Schedule Features:
- View upcoming work schedule
- Submit time off requests
- Request shift transfers and open shifts
- View pending coworker transfer requests
- Home dashboard to view current and next events
- Quickly view how much time until your next shift
- View who's working or available for upcoming shifts
Time Clock Features:
- Clock In and out for your shifts
- Start and end scheduled breaks
- Quickly switch jobs
- View how long you've been on the clock
Communication Features: (Note: all notifications are opt-in)
- Receive notifications for coworker transfer requests
- Receive no clock-out alerts when you're late clocking out
Note: Some functionality is dependant on your businesses settings and restrictions.
