This employee scheduling and time clock app puts your schedule right in the palm of your hand. No more lost sticky notes or missed shifts - no more excuses.

Schedule Features:

- View upcoming work schedule

- Submit time off requests

- Request shift transfers and open shifts

- View pending coworker transfer requests

- Home dashboard to view current and next events

- Quickly view how much time until your next shift

- View who's working or available for upcoming shifts

Time Clock Features:

- Clock In and out for your shifts

- Start and end scheduled breaks

- Quickly switch jobs

- View how long you've been on the clock

Communication Features: (Note: all notifications are opt-in)

- Receive notifications for coworker transfer requests

- Receive no clock-out alerts when you're late clocking out

Note: Some functionality is dependant on your businesses settings and restrictions.