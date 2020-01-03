X

Orbital Shift - Staff Scheduling & More for Android

By Orbital Shift Free

Developer's Description

By Orbital Shift

This employee scheduling and time clock app puts your schedule right in the palm of your hand. No more lost sticky notes or missed shifts - no more excuses.

Schedule Features:

- View upcoming work schedule

- Submit time off requests

- Request shift transfers and open shifts

- View pending coworker transfer requests

- Home dashboard to view current and next events

- Quickly view how much time until your next shift

- View who's working or available for upcoming shifts

Time Clock Features:

- Clock In and out for your shifts

- Start and end scheduled breaks

- Quickly switch jobs

- View how long you've been on the clock

Communication Features: (Note: all notifications are opt-in)

- Receive notifications for coworker transfer requests

- Receive no clock-out alerts when you're late clocking out

Note: Some functionality is dependant on your businesses settings and restrictions.

What's new in version 1.8.5

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020
Version 1.8.5

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
