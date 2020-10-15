Orbit is a real world game that guides you towards making positive connections with compatible people, face to face in the real world.

Using Orbit is like having a sixth sense, it allows people to connect with others in the realm of their hopes, wishes and dreams. Orbit alerts players when they are near someone who could be a positive force in their lives.

More about Orbit

Orbit uses your wishes to learn who you really are

Orbit tracks your location as you go about living your everyday life

Orbit is doing the same with other Orbit players all the time

Orbit is constantly assessing the potential positive connections between the people who are near to each other and may even be passing each other every day in the street

When you are near to another player and Orbit believes that your dreams, wishes and aspirations are complimentary, Orbit lets you know by causing your mobile device to vibrate. It is then up to the players to decide if they want to act on this notification and try to find each other

Orbit doesnt tell either player who the other one is, their exact location or why it thinks they should meet. Orbit enjoys bringing the magic and the mystery into meeting people

If a player chooses that they want to find the other player, they use Orbits hotter/colder game with a directional halo to guide them together

When the players are close enough to be able to look up and find the other person - thats it, Orbit has done its job. The two players can now meet each other, start talking and find out what they have in common and maybe start to have a positive impact on each others lives

Orbit brings you together, after that its up to you

Once youve met someone through Orbit and you realise that you do get on, Orbit gives you the option to deepen your connection by authenticating with them. This is the new, unique way of verifying that two real people are actually meeting in the real world. One player taps the authenticate icon and begins to move their phone in a pattern in front of them. The other player copies and mirrors the phones movement of the first player. Once they have done this in sync with each other, Orbit understands that their meeting has been a positive thing for both of them. As they spend time together and get to know each other better, Orbit also learns that they are compatible and as Orbit learns more about them it can help them find more people that they should meet.

Orbit can be helpful in a range of situations, including:

Meeting new people in your everyday life

At a conference or convention where you will benefit from meeting with the one or two people that you should be working with

Freshers at University trying to find the right people to connect with in new world of so many people

Other stuff about Orbit

Dont worry, Orbit will never give away you identity or exact location. Orbit is only here to help you find the people who will make a positive difference to your life.

Orbit is a real world game that rewards players for spending time with other players, face to face

Orbit encourages human beings to look up from their phones and interact with each other in the real world.

Orbit reminds us of the importance of communicating face-to-face in the real world.

Orbit is brings together the people who want to connect with others and make a difference in the world

Orbit is a great tool for changemakers