Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Orbit Taxi & Delivery for Android

By Tech Active Free

Developer's Description

By Tech Active

Whether it would be Zipping in and out of Bolton or our on demand package delivery service, it just got affordable and faster than ever with the Orbit app. Tap the app and the car for your taxi or scooter for your package delivery comes directly to you! instant gratification at your fingertips! Enter your drop off location and enjoy a comfortable ride or a speedy delivery at your convenience.

Payments are simple cash or card so you can just pay before hopping out when your taxi or when your package arrives at its destination. You can book your taxi or delivery requirement now, for later on today, or for later this week you choose and work it around your own schedule.

Simply choose the taxi you want, or pickup and drop off point for your package delivery, instantly receive your confirmation and driver details, track the taxi or scooter to your pick up location, and pay after completion of the trip, simple!

With a quick and easy signup process, it wont be long before your ride or delivery is well on its way

Just sit back and enjoy the seamless experience with Orbit.

Have a question? Visit our website for more information

www.orbit.taxi

www.orbitdelivery.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4.1.0

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 1.4.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Maps - Navigate & Explore

Free
Navigate your world faster and easier with Google Maps.
Android
Maps - Navigate & Explore

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
Android
Google Earth

MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

Free
Access worldwide offline maps with navigation, driving directions & traffic info.
Android
MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Free
Save money, save time and never pay full price for gas again.
Android
GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now