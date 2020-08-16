Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Optihuts.com - Eyeglasses and Sunglasses for Android

By sanjeevni infotech Free

Developer's Description

By sanjeevni infotech

Optical Hut Company is the brainchild of Mr. Shivam Chopra. We serves every customer's visual needs with a unique scientific approach.Optical Hut has been engaged in eye care for the selling their technically superior and value added products to its discerning customers around the world. The company set up its first retail outlet in Devigarh(Patiala) OPTICAL HUTS provides you specialist services for vision therapy and specialised contact lens fitting with a noble motto of delivering eye care of international standards. Our Mission & Achievement : Optical Hut dedication and devotion towards rendering world class eye care with a scientific and humanitarian approach has earned the distinction of being a leading and reputed institution dedicated to eye care.

- Well-segregated eyewear categories

- Top of the line collections inspired by latest trends

- 100% authentic eyewear

- Prepaid & Cash on Delivery Option

- 14 Day Returns Policy

- 1 Year Warranty

OUR CATEGORIES-

Eyeglasses -

Navigate through classic, geeky and attractive eyeglass frames by popular brands. Choose from a palette of colors like red, black, white, blue, pink, purple etc.

Sunglasses-

Stepping out in the Sun without UV protection is a big NO-NO! Shop for polarized and UV protected sunglasses from popular inhouse and international brands. Also explore - tints, gradient & mirror lenses.

Computer Glasses:

These come with an additional anti-reflective coating to keep your eyes safe from the glares emitted by digital screens.

Kids Sunglasses:

Today, kids are far cooler than adults & they need something at par with their unique style. Grab affordable sunglasses for your little bundles of joy.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 16, 2020
Date Added August 16, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

PayPal

Free
Send or request money and make your transactions easier.
Android
PayPal

Shpock - The local way to sell and buy

Free
Find the most beautiful things in your neighborhood and sell your things quickly to other people around you.
Android
Shpock - The local way to sell and buy

Amazon Prime Now

Free
You have better things to do than go to the store.
Android
Amazon Prime Now

Google Express - Shopping done fast

Free
Shop Walmart, Target, Costco, and more - in one convenient place.
Android
Google Express - Shopping done fast

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now