Optical Hut Company is the brainchild of Mr. Shivam Chopra. We serves every customer's visual needs with a unique scientific approach.Optical Hut has been engaged in eye care for the selling their technically superior and value added products to its discerning customers around the world. The company set up its first retail outlet in Devigarh(Patiala) OPTICAL HUTS provides you specialist services for vision therapy and specialised contact lens fitting with a noble motto of delivering eye care of international standards. Our Mission & Achievement : Optical Hut dedication and devotion towards rendering world class eye care with a scientific and humanitarian approach has earned the distinction of being a leading and reputed institution dedicated to eye care.

- Well-segregated eyewear categories

- Top of the line collections inspired by latest trends

- 100% authentic eyewear

- Prepaid & Cash on Delivery Option

- 14 Day Returns Policy

- 1 Year Warranty

OUR CATEGORIES-

Eyeglasses -

Navigate through classic, geeky and attractive eyeglass frames by popular brands. Choose from a palette of colors like red, black, white, blue, pink, purple etc.

Sunglasses-

Stepping out in the Sun without UV protection is a big NO-NO! Shop for polarized and UV protected sunglasses from popular inhouse and international brands. Also explore - tints, gradient & mirror lenses.

Computer Glasses:

These come with an additional anti-reflective coating to keep your eyes safe from the glares emitted by digital screens.

Kids Sunglasses:

Today, kids are far cooler than adults & they need something at par with their unique style. Grab affordable sunglasses for your little bundles of joy.