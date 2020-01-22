X

OpenMed: Doctors Near Me & Online Appointment for Android

By OpenMed Online Doctor Appointments Free

Developer's Description

By OpenMed Online Doctor Appointments

Have you struggled to find the doctors near me? Or make an online doctor appointment? This will not be a problem anymore with our medical assistant app OpenMed.

OpenMed is the only health app that helps you make appointment requests for over 5 million united healthcare providers in the United States. Use OpenMed to explore new primary care physician near your or existing doctors by ratings, reviews, location, and payment method.

Save precious minutes of your day to find doctors office by having OpenMed do all of your scheduling work for you. No need to sit on the phone to get the appointment time with health care you need access to again!

Find your family doctor and clinic near me and schedule the appointment online so it fits your schedule and territory.

Manage your own and your family's healthcare providers, appointments, health insurance and schedule.

Use OpenMed's unique Appointment Blast feature that allows you to pick up to 10 health care

Providers to have them compete for your schedule.

Select 'Find Provider' to favorite health care providers you often visit to make the doctor appointment request in a few touches.

From primary care doctors to medical clinic near you, were available to make sure your family gets the health care provider you need..

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.340

General

Release January 22, 2020
Date Added January 22, 2020
Version 2.0.340

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping