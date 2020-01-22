Have you struggled to find the doctors near me? Or make an online doctor appointment? This will not be a problem anymore with our medical assistant app OpenMed.

OpenMed is the only health app that helps you make appointment requests for over 5 million united healthcare providers in the United States. Use OpenMed to explore new primary care physician near your or existing doctors by ratings, reviews, location, and payment method.

Save precious minutes of your day to find doctors office by having OpenMed do all of your scheduling work for you. No need to sit on the phone to get the appointment time with health care you need access to again!

Find your family doctor and clinic near me and schedule the appointment online so it fits your schedule and territory.

Manage your own and your family's healthcare providers, appointments, health insurance and schedule.

Use OpenMed's unique Appointment Blast feature that allows you to pick up to 10 health care

Providers to have them compete for your schedule.

Select 'Find Provider' to favorite health care providers you often visit to make the doctor appointment request in a few touches.

From primary care doctors to medical clinic near you, were available to make sure your family gets the health care provider you need..