Onion Search Browser | No Ads for Android

By Game Soul Studios $0.99

Genesis mission is to create the premier onion search engine for services residing on the Tor anonymity network. In doing so, we hope to share meaningful statistics, insights, and news about the Tor network and the Tor project.

Contributors to Genesis believe that the Tor network is an important and resilient distributed platform for anonymity and privacy worldwide. By providing a search engine for what many call the "deep web" or "dark net", Ahmia makes hidden services accessible to a wide range of people, not just Tor network early adopters.

Genesis is onion search engine with ability to find content on tor network / deepweb / darkweb. the privacy of users is respected there is no cookies and no javascript and there is not third part code or external code.

The app lets you search the sites in the deep web with the keywords and shows you a site tab with title, url and an preview of the content.Anonymous connection to tor network.

Release January 8, 2020
Date Added January 8, 2020

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 20
Downloads Last Week 2
