Users of OneSave/Day want to combat Climate Change but dont know how they can help on a larger scale.

The app displays one action / day that the whole community is doing to give each effort more value.

ONE SAVE

Every day you will get a new little task, called "Save", that you can easily implement into your daily busy life.

LITTLE ACTION - CRUCIAL RESULTS

Yes, it's true: If you pick up one piece of plastic the world is not going to change. But imagine thousands of people doing the same "Save" on the same day, thousands of pieces of plastic being picked up. That's a whole beach.

SHARE YOUR SAVES

Post pictures from your Saves under #OneSaveADay !

More People = More Saves = Better Planet

Don't forget: Even only sharing the application with a friend or family member has a positive impact on the climate !

OFFICIAL AMBASSADORS

In order to keep spreading OneSave/Day's Vision and Story, we are happy to collaborate with several Ambassadors with the same interests:

// This is a first prototype version //