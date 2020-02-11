One Sitting Degree | Single Sitting Degree | Degree in One Sitting

Complete Your Degree in One Sitting & Save your Gap Years.

The idea behind the fast track or Lateral Entry system is to solve the problems of youth and working professionals who left out their studies after 12th & discontinued their Graduation. They can do Graduation & Post Graduation in One Sitting (Single Sitting*) only. In India due to financial constraints students left their studies to earn money and get carried away with studies can get Bachelor Degree in One Sitting. It will help them in shaping up their Career.

To solve the problems of these students, University has come up with One Sitting degree programs and after completing graduation, they are getting promotion and good amount of growth.

Fast Track Course* or Single sitting Degree* are not only helping these working professionals but also helps students who left out or discontinued study but now wants to do Graduation in One Sitting in Delhi.

Now Save your Gap Years & Get Degree in One Sitting through fast track mode in India. Now those Students can save their time of 2 or 3 Years who have discontinued their study after 12th or Graduation. Candidates can complete their Degree in One Sitting through One sitting Degree.

We ONESITTING ADMISSION offer Graduation & Post Graduation program through University which approved by UGC using credit transfer method. This option can be utilize by students who have failed or discontinued from any other university, approved by UGC.

Eligibility Criteria of Degree in One Sitting Degree | Single Sitting Degree:-

Anyone with a break in any year of their education can sit for one sitting degree. The candidates must fillfill any of the below criteria.

The student who have discontinued their education in the first year, the second year or even in their third year of the examination are eligible for this process.

The students who have completed their higher secondary examination or graduation examination can opt for getting their higher degrees via single sitting examination.

The last completed level of the examination must be completed from government recognised university or college.

The students are given the option to choose between both classroom and distance mode of completing their education if they can show the proof of their last completed examination.

Depending on their completed certification, degree the students are assisted to opt for lateral entry or continue their education from the next degree which comes after their last completed course.

If the student can match the educational criteria then they can visit our website and schedule an appointment with our counsellor for getting enrolled into courses like one sitting degree in Delhi, mca one sitting, one sitting degree in Tirupati, one sitting MBA in Bangalore as per their will and requirement.