One Zone is your linkage between the virtuality and reality, you can now extend the joyful experience and happiness from the mobile and online games by redeeming commodities and services in the reality. We hope that the gaming score and time youspent on games will be rewarded in actual products and services provided by the selected merchants under One Zone.We are delighted to bring more games and merchants to you soon! Guys, stay tuned!

One Zone member can

- Play game and earn points

- Use points to redeem special privileges, exciting products and services

- Discover games, online and offline shops with One Zone

- Discover latest news and promotion in One Zone