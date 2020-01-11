Portable and extremely practical, On Call Principles and Protocols, by Drs. Marshall and Ruedy, is the bestselling handbook you can trust to guide you quickly and confidently through virtually any on-call situation. This new edition takes you step by step through the most common on-call problems and approaches, giving you up-to-date information and clear protocols on what to do and how to do it quickly, from phone calls to "elevator thoughts" to patients bedsides. Youll gain speed, skill, and knowledge with every call - from diagnosing a difficult or life-threatening situation to prescribing the right medication.

* Effectively manage calls in the hospital with coverage of topics such as Approach to Diagnosis and Management of On-Call Problems; Documentation; Assessment and Management of Volume Status; and AIDS, HBV, HCV, Influenza, and the House Officer.

* Access key information on the most common on-call problems and approaches with consistent, templated coverage of what to do from the initial phone call, ''Elevator Thoughts,'' how to immediately identify major threats to life, and what to do at the bedside.

* Learn the questions you should ask to assess the urgency of each situation, and master the ideal approach to diagnose and manage patients, communicate with colleagues and families, and avoid common mistakes for every call.

* Understand the major threats to life you must consider before arriving at bedside.

* Find information quickly with an easy-to-read format, color highlighting of medications and other critical information, and a unique layout designed for fast reference.

