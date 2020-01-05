The Old St. Pat's in Chicago, IL Mobile app is packed with features to help you encounter, engage, and serve in the Old. St. Pat's community.
App Features Include:
Events
Prayer Wall
Photo Submissions
Digital Rosary
Donate Button
Prayer Journal
Sunday Readings
Member Perspective on Faith
Contact Information
GPS Directions
Mass Times and celebrant lineup
Service Project Listings
14 Catholic Prayers
Parish Ministry Listings
Order of the Mass
Daily Readings
Liturgy of the Hours
Saint of the Day
Bible
Catechism
Catholic Media and News Links
Photo Gallery
Social Media integration
Bulletin Archives
Push Notifications
Old St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Chicago, Illinois
