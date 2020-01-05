X

The Old St. Pat's in Chicago, IL Mobile app is packed with features to help you encounter, engage, and serve in the Old. St. Pat's community.

App Features Include:

Events

Prayer Wall

Photo Submissions

Digital Rosary

Donate Button

Prayer Journal

Sunday Readings

Member Perspective on Faith

Contact Information

GPS Directions

Mass Times and celebrant lineup

Service Project Listings

14 Catholic Prayers

Parish Ministry Listings

Order of the Mass

Daily Readings

Liturgy of the Hours

Saint of the Day

Bible

Catechism

Catholic Media and News Links

Photo Gallery

Social Media integration

Bulletin Archives

Push Notifications

Old St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Chicago, Illinois

Release January 5, 2020
Date Added January 5, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

