Old Photo Restore & Repair Old Photos Recolor for Android

Developer's Description

Every family probably has a box of old family pictures in an attic that may have some nostalgic value. Among them are photos of mothers and dads, grandparents, brothers and sisters, friends, and classmates, which have been visibly damaged over the time. We can help you to preserve your personal memories of the past by restoring photos!

All the photos may be damaged by stripes, blobs, folds, splashes, and faded due to sunlight over the time, therefore you must take care of their protection in advance. If you dont want to lose for good your nostalgic pictures and most treasured memories,

Our photo restoration specialists will repair and restore your old photos, giving them a new lease of life so they will last forever in your family photo album. They will do the job in no time and make your old pictures will look as fine as when new. By the way, we can also colorize your black and white photos. Keep in mind you are welcome to write any of your suggestions, we will consider them!

Features

1. AI repairs damaged photos

2. Blurred photos become clear

3. Intelligently repair old photos with blurry and damaged folds

4. Intelligent coloring of black and white photos

5. Lossless enlargement of photo size

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 2
