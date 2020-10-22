Join or Sign In

| Old Age Pension for Android

By Vikas Chandra Free

Developer's Description

By Vikas Chandra

Old Age Pension App helps to provide information about Vriddhavastha pension. Through this useful App, we are providing a facility to know Your Application Status in a very user-friendly manner. If You are a beneficiary of this scheme, you can also find your pension payment status in this app.

This App provides-

Details of Old Age Pension Yajna.

Old Age Pension List of All Districts.

Current Status of Application

Payment Status etc.

Disclaimer:

Old Age Pension App is purely an unofficial app. It is not related to any State or Central Government. We do not represent the government entity. Sources of the information is http://sspy-up.gov.in/IndexOAP.aspx website which is a public domain. All the information provided in the App is already available in public domain.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.0

General

Release October 22, 2020
Date Added October 22, 2020
Version 5.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
