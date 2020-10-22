Old Age Pension App helps to provide information about Vriddhavastha pension. Through this useful App, we are providing a facility to know Your Application Status in a very user-friendly manner. If You are a beneficiary of this scheme, you can also find your pension payment status in this app.

This App provides-

Details of Old Age Pension Yajna.

Old Age Pension List of All Districts.

Current Status of Application

Payment Status etc.

Disclaimer:

Old Age Pension App is purely an unofficial app. It is not related to any State or Central Government. We do not represent the government entity. Sources of the information is http://sspy-up.gov.in/IndexOAP.aspx website which is a public domain. All the information provided in the App is already available in public domain.