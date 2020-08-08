Mission Statement:

ODAPCA will serve as the leading advocate for addiction counselors and Certified Prevention Specialists in the State of Oklahoma. ODAPCA is the Certification Board for all Prevention Specialists in the state as well as the training and testing conduit for the Oklahoma Licensing Board for those seeking drug and alcohol licenses or certification.

Vision Statement:

To educate, assist, and maintain the integrity of substance abuse counselors and prevention specialists through competency-based testing, evidenced-based training, and nationally recognized certifications.