Oil & Gas ME for Android

By ITP Media Group FZ-LLC Free

Oil&Gas Middle East has established itself as the most-respected and trusted magazine for the Middle Easts upstream industry professionals. Whether you are an owner of an oil or gas block, rig contractor, EPC contractor, oilfield supplier, technology provider or a seismic surveyor, Oil&Gas Middle East is a must read magazine.

From exclusive interviews with oil company CEOs to in-depth country profiles, Oil&Gas Middle East reports on the entire gamut of industry operations.

Download the Oil & Gas Middle East app today and be the first to read the latest issue of the magazine on your Android device.

The app is being offered for free for a limited time only. Download now and gain access to our fantastic bonus archive feature.

Release July 25, 2020
Date Added July 25, 2020
Version 2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
