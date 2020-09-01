Sign in to add and modify your software
Provides an electrical calculator to help find the values corresponding to voltage, resistance, amperes and wattage. On entering two of the known parameter values it will calculate the remaining two values. Also provides detailed description of the calculation.
App lists the Ohm's Law theory and Ohm's Triangle Theory in detail too for the users to analyse and understand it fully.