Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Ohio Keno Lottery - Live Results & Ticket checker for Android

By Nick Stampoulis Free

Developer's Description

By Nick Stampoulis

This is the ultimate tool for all players of the Keno Lottery game of the Ohio OH State.

You can check the latest draw results or even search for every previous draw!

Create your tickets (as reference only, you cannot play inside the app) here in just a few clicks and keep them organized.

The app offers some advanced statistics, including helpful charts and top triples and quads, that may help players improve their winning strategy.

DISCLAIMER : THIS APP IS JUST A HELPING TOOL. YOU CANNOT PLAY THROUGH THE APP OR SPEND ANY REAL MONEY. THE TICKETS CREATED ARE JUST FOR REFERENCE AND YOU CANNOT USE THEM IN ANY WAY TO PLAY THE REAL GAME.

Features:

- View the most recent draws , updated in real time

- Search for draws by draw number or draw date!

- Search for numbers and find out in which draws they appeared last!

- Create tickets (not real, as a reference only) and keep them organized in one place to view them later!

- Check your tickets against every draw and see how they perform!

- View advanced statistics about previous draws, customize to only analyze the draws you want!

- Statistics include charts for easier viewing, most common numbers, pairs, triples, quads, hot/cold table and more!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.5.2

General

Release September 24, 2020
Date Added September 24, 2020
Version 2.5.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now