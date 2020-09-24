This is the ultimate tool for all players of the Keno Lottery game of the Ohio OH State.

You can check the latest draw results or even search for every previous draw!

Create your tickets (as reference only, you cannot play inside the app) here in just a few clicks and keep them organized.

The app offers some advanced statistics, including helpful charts and top triples and quads, that may help players improve their winning strategy.

DISCLAIMER : THIS APP IS JUST A HELPING TOOL. YOU CANNOT PLAY THROUGH THE APP OR SPEND ANY REAL MONEY. THE TICKETS CREATED ARE JUST FOR REFERENCE AND YOU CANNOT USE THEM IN ANY WAY TO PLAY THE REAL GAME.

Features:

- View the most recent draws , updated in real time

- Search for draws by draw number or draw date!

- Search for numbers and find out in which draws they appeared last!

- Create tickets (not real, as a reference only) and keep them organized in one place to view them later!

- Check your tickets against every draw and see how they perform!

- View advanced statistics about previous draws, customize to only analyze the draws you want!

- Statistics include charts for easier viewing, most common numbers, pairs, triples, quads, hot/cold table and more!