OhPlays: Sports Highlight Maker & Video Editor for Android

By Oh Boy Sports, LLC Free

Developer's Description

By Oh Boy Sports, LLC

Edit videos and create sports highlights of your own favorite videos with Oh!Plays, the video editor that lets sports fans react directly to video clips created by you!

OhPlays uses desktop-grade video editing tools in one app, making it easy to edit sports highlights on the go. Just pick your photos and videos, choose a theme, use special effects, select your music and create your sports highlights in seconds!

Follow your friends, give props and share sports videos with your teammates, fans and friends. Create challenges by calling out your friends with hashtags and @mentions so they can rise to the occasion! Share your sports highlights with fans and watch great video clips with Oh!Plays!

Oh!Plays Features:

Video Editor & Photo Editing Tools

Edit videos by stitching together multiple photos and videos clips

Highlight reels can be trimmed to specific areas of your sports video

Edit videos with multiple Frame and Title options to enhance your video

Video music editor makes it easy to insert music from your iTunes and add audio effects like cheers

Variety of Sports Video Themes

Adrenaline Theme: Fast paced music tracks, special effects, title treatments and aggressive video filter

Dramatic Theme: Epic music tracks, special effects, title treatments and cinematic video filter

Broadcast Theme: Classic music tracks, special effects, title treatments and enhanced video filter

Special Effects for Sports Video Use:

Slow Motion

Fast Motion

Freeze Frame

Fade

Zoom

Filters like glitch, smoke, monochrome

Become an editing pro and use the Ken Burns effect to make your sports highlights an instant hit!

Follow & Challenge Friends

React to your friends sports highlights and give them props when you follow them

Challenge friends with #Challenges when you comment or post a sports video

Upload Videos to Share with Friends

Video share with friends - Share sports videos to your favorite social media apps like Instagram or Facebook

Upload videos directly to YouTube and share the link with your friends

Receive notifications when your video has successfully uploaded or who gives you props!

Feel inspired and show your respect for great sports videos with Oh!Plays, the best video editing app for creating sports highlights! Challenge your friends, share great video clips and react to their videos with Oh!Plays!

Download and share amazing sports videos with the Oh!Plays community today!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.6.4

General

Release January 2, 2020
Date Added January 2, 2020
Version 1.6.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
