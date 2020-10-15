OffRoad Cargo Pickup Driver - Simulator Russian cargo SUV on the offroad. In this game, you sit behind the wheel of the legendary Russian UAZ 302 SUV, you have to carry the load without damaging it and without losing.

In the game you will find 16 levels in each location, all you will have to wait more than 4 locations

On your way to meet and bad weather, and mud puddles and other various obstacles! Transfer the all loads and become the best carrier of the goods on the legendary Soviet SUV!

Forward! Cargo is waiting for you!

Features:

- Modern graphics and physics

- Realistic controls and a physical model of the truck

- Over 90 levels

- Various cargo (wood, cans, boxes, barrels, and many more)

- Different weather effects (rain, snow, fog)

- And much more is waiting for you!