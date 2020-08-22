Join or Sign In

Odds On | Dares for the Brave for Android

By R3A Tech Limited Free

In turns, read the dares and choose a number. Odds On will pick a number with you. If the numbers match, you must do the dare! If the numbers dont match, you dodged a bullet!

You can perform the dares anywhere, with anyone, at any time! Just bring Odds On along with you wherever you go. Odds On guarantees you will have an amazingly hysterical time with your friends (and any new enemies!)

You can choose different modes to suit your mood (and courage):

I Dare You - Classic dares to play with friends or even strangers

Party Time! - Alcoholic punishments if you refuse your dares! Make sure you do those dares unless you want to blackout ;)

Extreme - For all the brave ones out there!

Watch out! If you get a "tables have turned" dare, YOU have the advantage to watch someone perform a dare. This is when you WANT to get the same number as Odds On. Play Odds On and find out more!

You must be 17+ to play Odds On. There are explicit materials which are inappropriate for younger users. Please press confirm only if you meet the age requirements and understand the risks of playing Odds On.

Please play responsibly and have fun :)

What's new in version 1.05

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020
Version 1.05

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
