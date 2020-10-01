Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
GET A FREE CALL PROTECT & REVERSE PHONE LOOKUP TOOL!
Octocaller is a caller ID, blocker & reverse phone lookup app that helps you identify & block:
spam calls
scam calls
telemarketing callers
robocalls
unknown callers
Protect your time - identify & block all unwanted numbers!
MAIN FEATURES:
the largest spam numbers database
reverse phone lookup
caller id
call blocker
personalized blacklist
SMS filter
dual SIM support
THE LARGEST SPAM NUMBERS DATABASE
Our numbers database has over 14,000,000 unique phone numbers. Members of the community are adding new spam callers every day to help others protect their time.
REVERSE PHONE LOOKUP
Search for any number before you call back. See if it is a spam, scam, telemarketing, suspicious, or a trustworthy call.
CALLER ID
Octocaller identifies all incoming calls for you. You will know instantly if you should answer. You can also choose to automatically block all spam calls in our database.
CALL BLOCKER
Block all unwanted calls. Modify your settings to block the type of callers you want. You will never hear from those annoying telemarketers again.
PERSONALIZED BLACKLIST
Add numbers to your own blacklist. Choose if you want to identify them or block the call directly.
SMS FILTER
Add keywords to your SMS filter and protect your phone from unwanted text messages.
DUAL SIM SUPPORT
Do you travel a lot? Do you have 2 SIM cards in your phone? No worries. Octocaller automatically works for both SIM cards and will identify all incoming calls.
____________________
TRY OCTOCALLER FOR FREE
You can try our call blocker for free and see if it suits you. The premium account gives you:
- unlimited reverse phone lookup searches
- faster caller ID
Block spam calls with Octocaller!
The best reverse phone lookup tool.
We also support reverse phone lookup website: