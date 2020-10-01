Join or Sign In

Octocaller: Call Protect & Reverse Phone Lookup for Android

By Master App Solutions Free

Developer's Description

By Master App Solutions

GET A FREE CALL PROTECT & REVERSE PHONE LOOKUP TOOL!

Octocaller is a caller ID, blocker & reverse phone lookup app that helps you identify & block:

spam calls

scam calls

telemarketing callers

robocalls

unknown callers

Protect your time - identify & block all unwanted numbers!

MAIN FEATURES:

the largest spam numbers database

reverse phone lookup

caller id

call blocker

personalized blacklist

SMS filter

dual SIM support

THE LARGEST SPAM NUMBERS DATABASE

Our numbers database has over 14,000,000 unique phone numbers. Members of the community are adding new spam callers every day to help others protect their time.

REVERSE PHONE LOOKUP

Search for any number before you call back. See if it is a spam, scam, telemarketing, suspicious, or a trustworthy call.

CALLER ID

Octocaller identifies all incoming calls for you. You will know instantly if you should answer. You can also choose to automatically block all spam calls in our database.

CALL BLOCKER

Block all unwanted calls. Modify your settings to block the type of callers you want. You will never hear from those annoying telemarketers again.

PERSONALIZED BLACKLIST

Add numbers to your own blacklist. Choose if you want to identify them or block the call directly.

SMS FILTER

Add keywords to your SMS filter and protect your phone from unwanted text messages.

DUAL SIM SUPPORT

Do you travel a lot? Do you have 2 SIM cards in your phone? No worries. Octocaller automatically works for both SIM cards and will identify all incoming calls.

____________________

TRY OCTOCALLER FOR FREE

You can try our call blocker for free and see if it suits you. The premium account gives you:

- unlimited reverse phone lookup searches

- faster caller ID

Block spam calls with Octocaller!

The best reverse phone lookup tool.

We also support reverse phone lookup website:

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.2

General

Release October 1, 2020
Date Added October 1, 2020
Version 1.2.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
