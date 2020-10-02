OctoberNow is the only 2-hour delivery, online grocery shopping app operating in Karachi at the moment. We have your favorite neighborhood stores on board to deliver groceries at your doorstep. With over 5,000 products in different stores across Karachi, you can order everything you need and get it delivered quickly!

OctoberNow is one of the first online grocery apps in Karachi that allows you to do all your grocery shopping within the app. It lets you compare prices between different stores and lets you choose your desired store to get your groceries from. This way, you can order all your groceries from your favorite store and get them delivered at your doorstep. Delivery takes just 1-2 hours, and the convenience of ordering is irresistible! Save time and avoid long lines, shuffling between aisles, fluctuating prices, hidden fees, nor delivery charges! What more could the people of Karachi want from a grocery shopping app?

With excellent customer service and an in-app chat feature in case you have any questions, OctoberNow is a delivery app that puts customers first.

Prepare your order by accessing our vast library of items (5,000+ Products) belonging to the following categories:

Baby Care (Bath & Toothpaste, Diapers & Wipes, Food & Milk)

Bakery & Dairy (Bread, Cake & Rusk, Cereals & Oats, Cheese, Eggs, etc) Beverages (Cold Drinks, Cold Tea, Coffee, Energy Drinks, Flavored Milk, etc) Frozen & Chilled (Big Bird, Dawn, K&N's, Menu Foods)

Grocery (Baking & Desserts, Jam, Honey, Spread, Rice, Flour, etc)

Home Care (Air fresheners, Floor, bath, kitchen Cleaning, Laundry, etc) Instant Food (Biscuits & Cookies, Candies & Chocolates, Chips, Noodles, Pasta, etc )

OTC & Wellness (Medicines, OTC)

Personal Care (Dental Care, Hair Care, Skin Care, Men & Women Care, etc) Pets (Pet's Food, Litter)

Stationary (Stationery items)

Install our app today from your play store and enjoy all these unique features: Get a complete list of stores available within 5 kilometers of your selected address.

Too lazy to prepare your order? We have great news! Just record your audio mentioning your order items, place your order, and wait for your delivery.

Make a request for all unavailable items you wanted to order.

Once your order is placed, you will be notified about the progress until it is received.

Track your rider in real-time on a map with live Tracking until he gets the order to you (in development).

Make a list of your order items and save it for your next order.

Compare prices and check the availability of your list items instantly by using our "List View".

See the location of selected stores along with the total price on our "Map View" tab.

"Feel lucky" option gives you a ready-made list of nearby stores with the lowest price and item availability.

Why should you order from OctoberNow?

1-2 Hour Timely Delivery at your doorstep.

We assure your safety by appointing certified riders.

Flash Sales and Discounts.

Exclusive discounts & Bundle offers.

Cash on delivery.

A wallet is maintained against each user's account. OctoberNow app makes your shopping easier, quicker, and more convenient than ever.

Can't find your favorite product? Click on Request a product on the left menu bar, provide us the details and we will notify you when your product is available on the app.

We provide you the 24/7 order placement and timely delivery within Karachi.

We believe there is always room for improvement, therefore all the suggestions are more than welcome. We are striving every day to provide the best e-grocery shopping experience for you!

Happy Shopping with OctoberNow!