Oceanic Prog - Side One

Listen to this indie Prog Metal compilation album using headphones plugged into your Device while in a coloring environment.

Once ocean-bound and independent progressive bands unite to create a stunning compilation album, Oceanic Prog, in APP Format.

In a world where smartphone and tablet Android device activations have surpassed one billion, a critical mass has been achieved making the release of music products in App format viable, says Oceanic Prog producer Anthony Morse. He previously produced the Classic Rock Magazine Track of The Day winning album Honor Thy Drummer.

A music video has been created to support the launch, with the song Cloudburst by In Progress feat. Kevin Moore and Hwei Ling. The video was created and designed by Chiral Media Australia.

Background and Cover Artwork for Oceanic Prog appears courtesy of Chris Cold.

1) Widek - Skylight

2) Persona Grata - Ace

3) In Progress - Cloudburst

4) Brotherhood - Highlander

5) Hemina - Haunting Me

6) Zombie Frogs - Potentially Broken Orange

7) Fates Pride - The Deceptive and Deadly

- Artwork and Canvas coloring

- Brush and airbrush sizes

- Track selection

- Picture select button for instant canvas switching