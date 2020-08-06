Join or Sign In

Occupational & Environmental for iOS

By Skyscape Medpresso, Inc

Developer's Description

By Skyscape Medpresso, Inc

CURRENT Occupational and Environmental Medicine

A thorough, concise, up-to-date guide to the diagnosis and treatment of common occupational and environmental injuries and diseases ! A Doody's Core Title for 2017!

Download the FREE app and view selected topics

- Approximately 10% of the content is viewable in the free app and tapping on the locked topic will launch the in-app purchase screen.

KEY FEATURES:

* The definitive overview of common occupational and environmental illnesses

* Chapters on how to conduct an occupational and environmental medical history, examine the patient, evaluate exposures, and prevent further injury and illness

* New methods of disability management and the important role that physicians can play in preventing disability

* Practical information on the toxic properties and clinical manifestation of common industrial materials

* Techniques to prevent acute and cumulative workplace-related injuries

* Detailed discussion of international occupational and environmental health, and issues of worker migration

* An appendix that concisely introduces the important topics of biostatistics and epidemiology

** New to this edition topics on electronic health records, the management of chronic pain, violence in the workplace, terrorism preparedness, disease surveillance, and chemical policy

* Valuable to practicing physicians as well as students and residents

Based on: 5th Edition

Editor: Joseph Ladou; Robert Harrison;

Author: Joseph Ladou; Robert Harrison;

Publisher: The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc.

SPECIAL FEATURES:

Locate a disease, symptom or medication in the fastest possible manner:

- Use "Spotlight Search" from Home screen

- Tap and Hold launch icon to open Last Topic, History, Favorites ..

- Navigate using multiple indices

- History to open frequently visited pages

- Bookmarks

NEVER FORGET ANYTHING:

Mark topics with relevant information:

- Rich-text notes

- Voice memos

- Annotations with scribble, doodle or text

You choose the method to note this regardless of the context you are in to ensure that the important facts are available whenever you access the topic, whether it is tomorrow or six months from now.

Release August 6, 2020

What's new in version

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020

Operating Systems iOS

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
