Obutt - Buttocks & leg workout for big & firm butt for Android

By Systemsbase Solutions Free

Developer's Description

By Systemsbase Solutions

WHAT YOU HAVE TO GAIN

You have a lot to gain and nothing to lose when you download this app.

Different leg and butt exercises every day

Voice guides to lead you through each training

Body strength exercises, with no need for equipment

Weight loss tracking

Calculation of calories burned

Clear training instructions with animations

Reminder to help you to remember when to workout

The exercises in the 30-day plan are suitable for everyone, beginners and professionals

alike

Suitable for both beginner and pro

Home workout for women to improve health

This FREE app was designed with the user in mind to obtain a bigger, rounder and firmer buttocks. It helps to lift and tone the butt. The app consists of exercises that women can easily do at home without any need to go to the gym. You can begin working out right away and see results after just a few weeks. The training plans were designed to make working out a pleasure for the female users. The app works completely offline.

Exercising correctly is the most important thing you can do to achieve toned legs, bigger and firm buttocks.

Obutt buttocks workout app offers you a new training method: A 30-day systematic exercise plan - it's more effective but requires no specialized equipment and has fewer restrictions.

Fat Burning Workouts & Hiit Workouts

The best fat burning workouts & hiit workouts for better body and bum shape. Burn calories with fat burning workouts, and combine with hiit workouts to get the best results. Get that firmer, bigger, rounder and sexy bum you have always desire by taking this simple, intensive result oriented 30 day challenge.

Your reliable fitness Coach

All workouts are in this app were designed by professional fitness coach. Workout guide through the exercise, just like having a personal fitness coach in your pocket!

Are you looking for efficient butt workout? No suitable buttocks workout? Try our buttocks workout! We prepared different hips and butt workout for you, and all of our hips workout are professionally designed for you. A beautiful and bigger butt is within your reach with our hips workout. Obutt workout app is your best choice!

Try out this app, you will be glad you did.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.9

General

Release August 9, 2020
Date Added August 9, 2020
Version 1.0.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

