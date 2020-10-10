Obstetrics is the field of study concentrated on pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period.

An obstetrician-gynecologist, or OB-GYN, is a healthcare professional that specializes in female reproductive health.

People trained as OB-GYNs specialize in both obstetrics and gynecology:

obstetrics involves working with pregnant women, including delivering babies

gynecology involves the female reproductive system, treating a wide range of conditions, including sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and chronic pain

What procedures can they perform?

OB-GYNs are trained surgeons who can perform a wide range of procedures, including:

cesarean sections

instrumental deliveries during childbirth

a hysterectomy

removing growths, such as ovarian cysts and uterine fibroids

surgery to repair pelvic organ injuries

OB-GYNs can also perform a wide range of routine and in-office procedures, including:

pap smears to test for cervical cancer

STI tests

fertility treatments, such as egg retrievals for IVF or egg-freezing

pelvic ultrasounds to check the pelvic organs and monitor pregnancy

infertility treatments and counseling

management of urinary issues, such as urinary tract infections and urinary incontinence

treating common problems, such as anemia

breast exams and breast health management, including mammograms and other breast cancer screenings

OB-GYNs may also address general health needs, such as screening for mental health issues, filling prescriptions for common ailments, performing blood work for common diseases, and referring people to specialists.