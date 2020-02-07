Your Secret Weapon for Mastering the USMLE Step 3

How prepared are you for the new USMLE Step 3? Are you worried about answering questions on basic science concepts? Uncertain about managing the clock in CCS cases? Unprepared to answer questions on general OB-GYN topics? This book is the balm.

Written by Dr. Elizabeth August and bestselling author and lecturer Dr. Conrad Fischer, Obstetrics & Gynecology Correlations & Clinical Scenarios provides an entertaining and comprehensive review of OB-GYN topics found on the USMLE Step 3. Progressive clinical cases--embedded with meaningful foundational science correlations and CCS exam tips--ensure that you're prepared for the new USMLE Step 3.

Features:

OB-GYN cases with Q&A provide practice for the multiple-choice exam component of the USMLE Step 3

Embedded basic science correlations prepare you to answer foundational science questions

Integrated CCS navigation tips prepare you to handle Computer-based Case Simulations

High-yield coverage of prenatal care, maternal disease during pregnancy, labor and delivery, uterine and cervical abnormalities, breast disease, ovarian disease, and more

This app is very intuitive and easy to navigate, allowing you to browse the contents or search for topics. The powerful search tool gives you word suggestions that appear in the text as you type, so it is lightning fast and helps with spelling those long medical terms. The search tool also keeps a recent history of past search terms so you can go back to a previous search result very easily. You can also change the text size for easier reading. Bookmark cases, add notes, answer multiple choice questions, view your statistics, and create customized tests on your way to mastering the content!

After the app has been downloaded, no internet connection is needed to retrieve the content of the app. All of the text and images are available to you on your device anytime, anywhere, and lightning fast. This app is also automatically optimized for whatever size device you are currently using, either phone or tablet.

Check out https://usatinemedia.com to learn more and watch a video demo of this app.

This interactive app contains the full content of Obstetrics & Gynecology Correlations and Clinical Scenarios (CCS) for the USMLE Step 3 by McGraw-Hill.

ISBN-13: 978-0071818919

ISBN-10: 007181891X

Authors:

Elizabeth V. August, MD (Hoboken, NJ) is a board certified family physician and currently serves as Chief Medical Officer of Bergen County, Riverside Medical Group. Dr. August was the former Chief Resident of Family Medicine at Hoboken University Medical Center.

Conrad Fischer, MD (New York, NY), is one of the most experienced educators in medicine today. He is Associate Professor of Medicine, Physiology and Pharmacology at Touro College of Medicine. His breadth of teaching includes medical students, USMLE prep, and Specialty Board exams. He has seven "Teacher of the Year" awards over the last ten years. In addition, Dr. Fischer was formerly the Associate Chief of Medicine for Educational and Academic Activities at SUNY Downstate School of Medicine. Dr. Fischer has been Chairman of Medicine for Kaplan Medical since 1999, and has held Residency Program Director positions at both Maimonides Medical Center and Flushing Hospital in New York City.

Disclaimer: This app is intended for the education of healthcare professionals and not as a diagnostic and treatment reference for the general population.

Developed by Usatine Media

Richard P. Usatine, MD, Co-President, Professor of Family & Community Medicine, Professor of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery, University of Texas Health San Antonio

Peter Erickson, Co-President, Lead Software Developer