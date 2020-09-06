Join or Sign In

!Observe Prime 2.0 for Android

By Psychsoft $9.99

Developer's Description

By Psychsoft

Psychsoft Inc. provides software and systems to the behavior data collection professional. Our flagship software, !Observe, is remarkably flexible and is easily modified to fit the individual users needs whether they be a functional behavioral assessment in the schools or studying sea lion behavior in the Pacific Ocean. School psychologists, psychologists, teachers, school social workers, counselors, speech pathologists, behaviorists, biologists and many others can benefit from our products. Designed to be used by practicing professionals, our software is intuitive and practical.

!Observe Prime can be used to track a single behavior or class of behaviors.

!Observe is not only a simple interface to record observation data, but much more. It will automatically calculate RPM, Average Duration, Percentages, and more. Did I mention that it will create charts and tables for all your data as well?

You want your data in a report? No Problem! All your data is seamlessly accessible from any computer (Mac/Windows/Linux) using Dropbox.

Whether you are a teacher, a school psychologist, a behavioral psychologist, or anyone who routinely undertakes formal behavioral observations, !Observe is a tool that will make your life easier.

Full Specifications

What's new in version v2.0

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version v2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
