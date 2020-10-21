Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Obama's Legacy for iOS

By Rainbow Interactive $0.99

Developer's Description

By Rainbow Interactive

* Obama's Legacy

Challenge yourself in this fast-paced trivia game and cherish

President Obama's legacy!

Over the course of 8 years, the Obama Administration has bestowed numerous positive historical contributions both nationally and globally. Yet, all to often, the contributions are overshadowed. Our goal in producing this game, is to provide you the opportunity to explore, learn and share President Obama's accomplishments, learn more about the individuals who comprised and contributed to his administration and discover his family lineage.

Explore such categories as Potpourri, Feats & Awards, Presidential "peeps" and Lineage. As you progress through the levels, the question point value increases.

The objective is to correctly answer as many trivia questions as possible.

Obama's Legacy includes awesome game music, retina display and sound effects!

Have fun and learn something new while enjoying hours of play!

Take Obama's Legacy with you wherever you go!

* Secret Code: Enter '4Obama' as the player name

* and start with 500 points!

***************************************************************

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release October 21, 2020
Date Added October 21, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Angry Birds 2

Free
Play the sequel to the biggest mobile game of all time.
iOS
Angry Birds 2

Monument Valley

$3.99
Guide a silent princess through a stunningly beautiful world.
iOS
Monument Valley

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing Candy Crush Soda Saga today - already enjoyed by millions of players around the world.
iOS
Candy Crush Soda Saga

Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Free
Strain your brain in the classy, well-loved, vocabulary-boosting, word-building battle of minds.
iOS
Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now