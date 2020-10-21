* Obama's Legacy

Challenge yourself in this fast-paced trivia game and cherish

President Obama's legacy!

Over the course of 8 years, the Obama Administration has bestowed numerous positive historical contributions both nationally and globally. Yet, all to often, the contributions are overshadowed. Our goal in producing this game, is to provide you the opportunity to explore, learn and share President Obama's accomplishments, learn more about the individuals who comprised and contributed to his administration and discover his family lineage.

Explore such categories as Potpourri, Feats & Awards, Presidential "peeps" and Lineage. As you progress through the levels, the question point value increases.

The objective is to correctly answer as many trivia questions as possible.

Obama's Legacy includes awesome game music, retina display and sound effects!

Have fun and learn something new while enjoying hours of play!

Take Obama's Legacy with you wherever you go!

* Secret Code: Enter '4Obama' as the player name

* and start with 500 points!

***************************************************************