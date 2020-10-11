Join or Sign In

Oak&Pearl Clothing Co for iOS

By Lead Contracting Free

Developer's Description

By Lead Contracting

We are a Canadian based online boutique store showcasing modern boho style womens clothing from denim to dresses in sizes small to plus size. We love all things black and white, stripes, and all of the modern floral prints. A shoppers dream for modern contemporary clothing styles. So go ahead and shop your heart out! Free shipping when you spend over $100. Shipping available to worldwide.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

