Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

OYO Lite: Find Best Hotels & Book At Great Deals for Android

By OYO Free

Developer's Description

By OYO

Book hotels with best deals now from a 850Kb OYO app.

Get your favourite OYO while saving on storage space on your mobile.

Now enjoy three click booking with no space or network constraints:

1. Open the APP and enter your location, or use your current location, to search nearby hotels.

2. Find top rated hotels with amenities like AC, TV, WiFi and clean linen.

3. Choose to pre-pay or pay at the hotel - get best deals on payment through different payment modes.

What's OYO Lite?

OYO Lite is an authentic small OYO app which enables smooth booking experience.

This 850 Kb app provides hotel booking at best prices, meal plans, Wizard loyalty and all OYO offerings. Downloading an OYO app has never been easier or faster.

Overall downloading time of this app would hardly be a few seconds while browsing and booking of hotels can take place from any network connection. Browse and book through top rated OYOs, Couple Friendly OYOs, OYOs across several locations and get the best possible deal.

You can also book from several OYO categories like OYO Townhouse, OYO Home, Silverkey, Capital O, Collection O, Flagship hotels and Palette resorts while saving heavily on storage.

With guaranteed-standard stays across 500 cities and 12000+ accommodations, OYO is trusted

by more than 4 million travellers every day.

Enjoy a delightful stay and book your comfortable, premium hotel/home room with OYO today !

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.9

General

Release October 5, 2020
Date Added October 5, 2020
Version 1.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Maps - Navigate & Explore

Free
Navigate your world faster and easier with Google Maps.
Android
Maps - Navigate & Explore

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
Android
Google Earth

MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

Free
Access worldwide offline maps with navigation, driving directions & traffic info.
Android
MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Free
Save money, save time and never pay full price for gas again.
Android
GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now