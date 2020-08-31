A virtual Organization Design expert at your fingertips and on demand: This app brings OTMs industry-leading, propriety methodology right to your mobile device.

This app provides you with everything you need for your organization design project:

View OTMs signature Org Design methodology whenever you need guidance to transform your business.

Download the tools and templates required during each phase of the design process.

Get ideas, inspiration or understanding by browsing an extensive library of examples from OTMs unparalleled, vast experience.

Never miss a step or decision by using the helpful checklists to keep track as you progress.

This app requires a user account to access. Visit our website to learn how to get one.