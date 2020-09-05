MECH ORTHO PRIVATE LIMITED is engaged in manufacturing, exporting and supplying of precise orthopedic implants and Instruments. MECH ORTHO focused only on high quality products.

At MECH ORTHO, We believe in bringing improvement in every aspect of our business on everyday basis. We wish to offer the best possible product to our customers and thus we undergo an intense research program for every product that we offer. We have tie-up with highly experienced doctors who with their experience bring the best utility systems in the orthopedic world.