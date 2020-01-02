OKCoin is the world's leading digital asset exchange providing one-stop trading services to users and the industry with exceptional security, transparency, and professionalism.

The OKCoin App offers free real-time trading data and services of Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Of high-level security and reliability, it is the go-to platform for BTC, LTC, and ETH traders worldwide.

Our security practices

Security measure: bank-level technology such as cold storage, SSL, and multiple encryption

trading technology: high-speed order matching engine, GSLB and distributed server clusters

Multi-factor Authentication: secure your funds with email, SMS, Google Authenticator, and voice verifications

Professional team: tech experts with over 10 years of proven experience in financial risk management

Our services

Deposit, withdraw, and trade anytime, anywhere.

Deposit and withdraw funds quick and easy. Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum transfers are processed immediately.

7/24 customer support in English and Chinese.

Our features

1. Real-Time Quotes: latest market data, with livedigital asset prices

2. Live Charts: real-time charts with full suite of technical indicators

3. Spot Trading: Instant buy or sell Bitcoin, Litecoin and more tokens

4. Margin Trading: profit from trading with or against the market with leverage

Follow us:

TwitterOKCoin

TelegramOKCoin International

Official Site:

https://www.okcoin.com/