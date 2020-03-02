With this app you can configure custom settings on your Nokia 7.2 device using compatible EMM solution.

Currently supported features

Display

- PureDisplay on/off

- Screen off timeout

- Screen brightness

- Accelerometer rotation

Location

- Turn off location

Sound

- Volume control

- Sound effects on/off

System

- Enable/disable Google Assistant button

Note: The OEMConfig app does not persist settings. The device settings are editable by the user.

Feature requests and feedback:

mobile_enterprise@hmdglobal.com