X

OEMConfig for Nokia 7.2 for Android

By HMD Global Free

Developer's Description

By HMD Global

With this app you can configure custom settings on your Nokia 7.2 device using compatible EMM solution.

Currently supported features

Display

- PureDisplay on/off

- Screen off timeout

- Screen brightness

- Accelerometer rotation

Location

- Turn off location

Sound

- Volume control

- Sound effects on/off

System

- Enable/disable Google Assistant button

Note: The OEMConfig app does not persist settings. The device settings are editable by the user.

Feature requests and feedback:

mobile_enterprise@hmdglobal.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release March 2, 2020
Date Added March 2, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements None

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping