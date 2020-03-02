With this app you can configure custom settings on your Nokia 7.2 device using compatible EMM solution.
Currently supported features
Display
- PureDisplay on/off
- Screen off timeout
- Screen brightness
- Accelerometer rotation
Location
- Turn off location
Sound
- Volume control
- Sound effects on/off
System
- Enable/disable Google Assistant button
Note: The OEMConfig app does not persist settings. The device settings are editable by the user.
Feature requests and feedback:
mobile_enterprise@hmdglobal.com
