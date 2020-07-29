Join or Sign In

ODY Upshot:Archery for Android

By Odyssey Toys Free

Developer's Description

By Odyssey Toys

Introducing a brand new, virtual way to game that puts you in the middle of the action!Its no secret that augmented reality (AR) has dominated todays gaming landscape. Its easy to see why who doesnt want to feel like theyre actually a part of the game that theyre playing? Odyssey Toys introduces the Upshot Bow & Arrow, which puts you right in the middle of the heart-pounding action by turning you into an augmented realty first-person archer! The Upshot: Archery app lets you download various settings and worlds hunt ducks in a pond and get points for getting as many as you can, or access the world of tribal warriors and go to war with your opponent.

What's new in version 1.2

Release July 29, 2020
Date Added July 29, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
