OBD2 scanner & fault codes description: OBDmax for Android

An OBD2 car diagnostic scanner app that uses a low-cost bluetooth ELM327 adapters to connect to your car OBD2 bus.

Main features:

1) Dashboard("carputer"): View live OBD2 engine data on your Android phone - Connect to your vehicle ECU

2) OBD auto doctor app: retrieve Fault Codes (DTC's or OBD check engine fault codes) and clear Check Engine lights - View fault descriptions using the built-in databases(all fault codes and descriptions gave from factory service stations and guaranteed 100%).

For testing our trouble codes database you can use this DTC: P0171, P0300, P0340, P0301, P0420, P0172, P0141, P0303, P0113, P0134.

3) Engine performance data - 0 to 60, 0-100 km/h

4) Can help you fix your car and helps keep car repair costs down!

5) KPL for Petrol/Gasoline vehicles.

6) Also that app can decode car dashboard icons and show description on

each icon that can find.

Works on vehicles made by Ford, GM/Vauxhall/Opel, Chrysler, Mercedes,

Volkswagen, Audi, Jaguar, Citroen, Peugeot, Skoda, Kia, Mazda, Lexus,

Daewoo, Renault, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Honda, Hyundai, BMW, Toyota, Seat,

Dodge, Jeep, Pontiac, Subaru and many more vehicle makes, European, US, Far

East, etc. Some vehicle ECUs may support more/less features than others.

Become a beta-tester: https://goo.gl/TO5ZFp

Attention: we have app version for Apple iOS devices that can connect to ELM327 WiFi adapter and read trouble codes(DTC) from car ECU, but we need to testing connectivity with few different cars. We need your help - become our Apple Beta tester!

To grant access to beta version we need your e-mail - send any letter to s@obd3.ru and get reply with invite URL!

Release January 10, 2020
Date Added January 10, 2020
Version 1.8.25

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

