Fellow Ozorians, the OZORA Pass is available from now on.

You can use it to buy a ticket or check the program, the timetable and the news about the festival, even more simply than before. Were developing this application to help you get ready much easier.

You can also tune in on radiOzoras hot shows and stay updated about the Ozorian psychedelic community through the Ozorian Prophet.

Hope it comes in handy, take it easy.

The check my ticket part of the app is where you can check if your festival ticket is valid or not before the festival season starts, so that you have time to sort things out if its not.