Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

O.R. Tambo Airport (JNB) Info + Flight Tracker for Android

By Sinecloud Free

Developer's Description

By Sinecloud

O. R. Tambo International Airport (IATA: JNB, ICAO: FAOR) is a major international airport situated in Kempton Park, Gauteng. It serves as the primary airport for domestic and international travel to/from South Africa and is Africa's busiest airport with a capacity to handle up to 28 million passengers annually The airport serves as the hub for South African Airways.

This app provides in-depth information for JNB airport.

App features :

- Comprehensive airport information.

- Live arrival/departure boards with flight tracker (including map).

- World Clock : Set up a world clock with your selection of cities.

- Currency Converter : Live exchange rates and converter, supports currencies from every country.

- My Trips : Manage all your flight trips, track your flight, web check-in, share trip details.

- Packing checklist : Keep track of things to pack for your next trip.

- Next flight : Find and book the next available flight from Johannesburg.

- Emergency Numbers : Added emergency numbers for South Africa.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 10.7

General

Release October 22, 2020
Date Added October 22, 2020
Version 10.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Maps - Navigate & Explore

Free
Navigate your world faster and easier with Google Maps.
Android
Maps - Navigate & Explore

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
Android
Google Earth

MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

Free
Access worldwide offline maps with navigation, driving directions & traffic info.
Android
MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Free
Save money, save time and never pay full price for gas again.
Android
GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now