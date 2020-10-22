O. R. Tambo International Airport (IATA: JNB, ICAO: FAOR) is a major international airport situated in Kempton Park, Gauteng. It serves as the primary airport for domestic and international travel to/from South Africa and is Africa's busiest airport with a capacity to handle up to 28 million passengers annually The airport serves as the hub for South African Airways.

This app provides in-depth information for JNB airport.

App features :

- Comprehensive airport information.

- Live arrival/departure boards with flight tracker (including map).

- World Clock : Set up a world clock with your selection of cities.

- Currency Converter : Live exchange rates and converter, supports currencies from every country.

- My Trips : Manage all your flight trips, track your flight, web check-in, share trip details.

- Packing checklist : Keep track of things to pack for your next trip.

- Next flight : Find and book the next available flight from Johannesburg.

- Emergency Numbers : Added emergency numbers for South Africa.