O.R.I.O.N. is an online publishing service for Airbus Helicopters technical documentation.
O.R.I.O.N. allows you to:
- Consult publications online and offline
- Download publications
- Check the availability of newer versions of downloaded publications
Access to online publications requires an account on Keycopter, the Airbus Helicopters customer portal.
To request a subscription contract for one of our publications, please contact your Airbus Helicopters TechPub commercial representative.
If you wish to be informed by email when a new publication is available online, select My Alerts on Keycopter.
The ORION application is published by Airbus Helicopters, a French company with a share capital of 581 614 047 Euros registered in the Aix-en-Provence R.C.S under n352 383 715 7 and whose Head Office is located at:
Aroport International Marseille-Provence 13725 Marignane Cedex France
