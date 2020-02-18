O.R.I.O.N. is an online publishing service for Airbus Helicopters technical documentation.

O.R.I.O.N. allows you to:

- Consult publications online and offline

- Download publications

- Check the availability of newer versions of downloaded publications

Access to online publications requires an account on Keycopter, the Airbus Helicopters customer portal.

To request a subscription contract for one of our publications, please contact your Airbus Helicopters TechPub commercial representative.

If you wish to be informed by email when a new publication is available online, select My Alerts on Keycopter.

The ORION application is published by Airbus Helicopters, a French company with a share capital of 581 614 047 Euros registered in the Aix-en-Provence R.C.S under n352 383 715 7 and whose Head Office is located at:

Aroport International Marseille-Provence 13725 Marignane Cedex France