The Official App of O'Fallon Panthers Athletics

O'Fallon Township High School

O'Fallon, IL

Panthers fans can now stay up to date around the clock from the convenience of their Android device. Cant make it to the game? Watch the LIVE broadcast. Need to know the score of last nights game? Receive FINAL Score Alerts moments after games are over, plus breaking news, rosters, alerts and much more.

Go Panthers!

Features:

- Active Home Screen Dashboard: Next Live Broadcast, Upcoming Games and Recent News.

- News: Real-time breaking news from the Panthers, post-game stories and daily columns, student athlete accomplishments, awards and more.

- Broadcasts: LIVE game and event broadcasts.

- Schedules: Current and past seasons sport schedules and scores.

- Hub: Messaging platform and customized notification center.

- Rosters: Current rosters by sport including jersey number, name, photo, position, height and grade.

- Social Media: Follow the O'Fallon Panthers Athletic Department, Coaches and Staff in one location.

- Supporters: Special Thanks to local boosters and supporters of O'Fallon Panthers Athletics with a directory including website and in-app calling.

- Game and Broadcast Start Alerts

- FINAL Score Alerts

Content is managed by the O'Fallon Panthers Department with help of high school students gaining valuable access to emerging and mobile technologies.

Thank you for supporting the O'Fallon Panthers.

Mascot Media is a Proud Supporter of High School Athletics!

Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/mascotmediateam

Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/mascotmediateam

Subscribe to YouTube, Search: Mascot Media

Visit us on the web: www.MascotMedia.net