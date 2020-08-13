Suddenly, a pretty girl with cat ears appears in front of you

A new story is beginning of a main character, who has lost a meaning of living, and an anthropomorphic pretty girl with cat ears! ?

A completely free leave-it-alone type dating simulation game, "Nyandafuru House (Catfull House) " is here!

Youll be addicted to the cute characters action and its voice.

In the dating event (story), there are [multiple endings], where there are various endings depend on your choices!

Check the all endings and addict to the pretty girl with cat ears!

How to play

May "I, magical girl May, will explain how to play!"

May "Pat the head with your fingers, then intimacy is increased!"

May "When the degree of intimacy increases, you can watch dating events!"

May "The number of times of patting the head is limited!"

May "The limitation of the number of patting the head is unlocked after a while."

May "Also, the patting number increases by items that I make."

May "You need coins to exchange to items."

May "Work hard to increase coins!"

May, "Your job is to catch stray cats!"

May "When you touch a cat, you can get a coin!"

May "Sometimes, rare cats come out. So dont miss them!"

May "There are a variety of completion elements, such as collecting cats!"

May "Its the end of explanation of how to play."

Recommendation

I have no meaning to live other than working.

I want to be excited. I want to grin.

I want a cute little sister. I want her wake me up every day! !

I often play free casual games.

I loves free games to kill time!

I want to leisurely play a leave-it-alone type game.

I love cats! I want to be healed by gathering cats.

I love Gal games! I want to be healed by pretty girls.

I, I, in fact, love ... Moe.cough, cough

I want to raise my two-dimensional wife (girlfriend).

I want to share cute images in Twitter, LINE, and Facebook.

Prologue

Main Part-time job again

Main "Huh "

As I dont have a girlfriend, Im working part-time job everyday so that I can forget the loneliness.

On the way back from work, I encounter a significant even that has a big impact on my life.

Meeeeeow. Meeeeeow.

I hear a cat crying from somewhere.

Main "A cat?"

Cat Meeeeeow."

There is a cat in a cardboard box in bushes of the park.

On the box, it says, Please take me home.

Main "What's wrong? Whey in a place like this?"

Main "Have you been abandoned?"

Main ""

Main "The same as me ..."

Cat "Meow?"

Main "You wanna come home with me?"

Cat "Meeoooow"

Ive loved animals since I was a kid.

As I cant leave it alone, I decided to keep it with me.

At the night, when I took the cat home with me.

Main "Hey, heres milk."

Cat "Meow, meow."

Main "You like it?"

Cat "Meow."

Main "Good! Im happy you do."

Main "I wish you were a human girl"

Cat Meow?

Main "Haha, theres no way of such a thing."

? ? ? "You want the wish come true?"

Main "What?"

Suddenly, a magic square has appeared the floor, and it lights up the room like day time.

Main "Wh ... Whats going on?"

? ? ? "Good evening! This is a magical girl, May! I make everyones wish come true!"

Main "Whats the heck?"

May "You are very kind person, who picked up the abandoned cat."

May "For your kindness, Ill make your wish come true."

The magical girl? prays and brandishes the broom. Then, the cat is transforming into a human figure.

May "Well, well. How do you like it?"

Main "Whwhwhwhwhw What!?"

Until a little while ago, it was a cat. But now, its a human, in addition, a pretty girl.

Cat "So what?"

Main "Well"

May "Take care of her!"

In this way, my new life has begun with a current pretty girl, the former cat.

CV(Voice)

(ryokutya)

Illustration

(yagami)