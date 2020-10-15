Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Nursing Wound Care Notes & Quizzes 2000Flashcards for Android

By Smart Education Apps $1.99

Developer's Description

By Smart Education Apps

Smart Education Apps is an effective, time-tested way and helpful technique of studying from your mobile device. Our exclusive study app strives to help you prepare for Exam more efficient. It helps you study smarter, not longer. You can take advantage of studying in even in short moments of free time.

Wound care nurses are those who bring their skills and technique together in a way that heals patients both physically and mentally.Nurses who decide to become certified in wound care have committed to entering a specialty, one that has increased in demand as the needs of our population increases.

This app is designed by educators & professors who understand the exact candidates needs, its gathered from the top educational resources.

Our app strive to value your memories, your skills, test your understanding, extend your reasoning and summaries your thoughts or apply the new information .

Also, this application is downloaded and used by graduate & undergraduate students, teachers, lecturers, professionals, PhD, researchers, reviewers not only in the all over the world.

In this application you will get over 20 Exam sets.

Remember that anyone can learn to do well and improve their scores to start doing their best. Scroll past the jump to learn to get better grades.

Now, lets take a look at our platform that fits your needs when you revise your exams with a multi-mode study:

- Flashcards Mode:

Learn information, term and definition with the flashcard method

- Exam mode:

Put you in the exam conditions with the question and answer method and evaluate your level and progress.

The app is simple, no need to set-up or subscription, just open and start studying, free of ads, work offline,

Please contact us if you have any feedback, comments, questions or suggestions. Our Customer Service is available 24/24

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now