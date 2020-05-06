X

Nprime - Strain Gauge & NVH Calculator for Android

By Nprime Limited Free

Developer's Description

By Nprime Limited

Nprime Ltd. specialises in instrumentation, sensor measurement and data acquisition. This application provides a handy calculator tool for customers, employees and any other interested parties to benefit from Nprime's knowledge regarding strain gauging, vibration and noise analysis and more.

For enquiries about Nprime's services please contact info@nprime.co.uk or visit www.nprime.co.uk

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.8

General

Release May 6, 2020
Date Added May 6, 2020
Version 2.0.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

