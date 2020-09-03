Join or Sign In

Novinhub | Social Media Manager for Android

By Novinhub Free

Developer's Description

By Novinhub

Have you been tired of constantly Publishing, scheduling and Managing your social media? Or do you sometimes forget to post at the right time?

in NovinHub you can professionally manage 9 social media and messengers (Telegram, Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook, Apatar, Tumblr, LinkedIn, Bale and Twitter) and save your time and your mind.

But that's not all!

Schedule your contents to be automatically published without your presence at the right time. Plan ahead of your competitors!

Schedule contents once to be published at the same time on all your social accounts.

No more unanswered comments and no more angry audience. Manage all your social media comments and answer them all in one page.

analyze all aspects of your Social network. See the charts of the growth of the followers, imperssions, engagement, best hashtags, the best posts and the best hours of visit and more witch contain analysis of the telegram's channels, Instagram page, Facebook page and LinkedIn and ...

More features for social networks:

Find best hashtags related to your content and simply add to your posts.

add the Telegram Button and Instagram Story Link and more ...

Better teamwork better results! In novinhub you can Manage your social media in teams.

And there'll be even more. Install to find out!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.1

General

Release September 3, 2020
Date Added September 3, 2020
Version 1.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

